New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$835 $1,799
free shipping
While most stores are now out of stock, it would usually cost $665 more at most major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Black/Red.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Sold by Hyper Microsystems via eBay.
Features
- 20 mph max speed
- Adjustable seat
- 250W motor power
- Model: JADV11-MBR
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
