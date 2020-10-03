New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 75t Voice Assistant True Wireless Earbuds
$120 $200
free shipping

That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • up to 28 hours of battery life via charging case
  • 4-microphone call technology
  • at least 7.5 hours of playback per full charge
  • Model: 100-99091000-NRC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $120 Buy Now