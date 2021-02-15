New
Certified Refurb Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$64 $80
That's the best price we've seen in any condition, and $86 less than you'd pay for a new set. Buy Now at eBay

  • In several colors (Black pictured).
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • 4-microphone technology
  • up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
  • active noise cancellation
  • works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
  • Model: 100-99090000-02
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
