eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Evolve 75e MS Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$40 $272
free shipping

That's $219 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
  • 3 microphones
  • noise cancellation
  • up to 14 hours of battery life
  • smart button for voice controls
  • Model: 7099-823-309RE
