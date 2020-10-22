That's $219 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
- 3 microphones
- noise cancellation
- up to 14 hours of battery life
- smart button for voice controls
- Model: 7099-823-309RE
Published 1 hr ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Jabra
They're available in Mint now.Black, Navy, and Mint are on backorder but can be ordered now at this price.
- up to 9 hours of battery life
- wireless range up to 33 feet
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
- up to 28 hours of battery life via charging case
- 4-microphone call technology
- at least 7.5 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: 100-99091000-NRC
That's $40 under list, and $10 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In stock on October 31, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Available in Black or White.
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Bluetooth
- 25H Battery
- Dual Connect
- Native Voice Assistant
- Android and iOS Compatible
- Model: 225TWS
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
