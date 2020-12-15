Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $54.39. That's $76 less than you'd pay for a new pair at other major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 16 hours of use per full charge
- Multifunction TalkThru button
- noise-cancellation
- Model: UAONEARBTBLKAM
They're a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BT
It's $2 under our May mention, the lowest price we could find by $7, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by techlordz via eBay.
- handsfree calling
- touch controls
- up to 8 hours of playback
- IPX7 waterproof rating
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is due in stock on December
1213, but can still be ordered at this price.
- surround sound
- echo cancelling mic
- memory foam ear cushions
- 3.5mm and USB adapter connections
- Model: JBLQUANTUM300BLKAM
- UPC: 050036369596
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Clip the 50% off on page coupon for a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
It's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
- Built-in Bluetooth
- 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
- 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
- 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- detachable wireless surround speakers with rechargeable batteries for flexible placement (up to 10-hour battery life)
- 10" down-firing wireless subwoofer
- 820W total system power
- support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
- dedicated center channel for clear dialogue
- 4K & Dolby Vision HDR pass through
- Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Google Chromecast built-in
- wall-mountable (brackets included)
- Model: JBLBAR913DBLKAM
That's a low by $210, and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
Apply code "PURCHASECR15" to save $12 off list. You'll pay at least $120 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Techlordz via eBay.
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Chromecast
- 30-watts
- Model: playlist150
