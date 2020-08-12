New
JBL · 1 hr ago
Refurb JBL Studio 530 Powered Bookshelf Speaker Pair
$280 $600
free shipping

That's $320 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
  • neodymium magnet driver
  • 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
  • 5.25" PolyPlas cone with Symmetrical Field Geometry magnet assembly
  • Model: STUDIO 530BK
