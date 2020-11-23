New
Certified Refurbished JBL Live 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$48 $150
free shipping

That's $12 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by dealparade via eBay.
  • These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Features
  • 50mm Drivers
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback
  • Swiveling and Foldable Earcups
  • Inline mic
  • Model: JBLLIVE500BTBKAM
