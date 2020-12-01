JBL offers its JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $60, which is 40% off of its list price of $100, as part of its Black Friday Sale. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at JBL
- available in several colors
- IPX7 waterproof-rated
- 70Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- echo-cancelling speakerphone
- Siri and Google Now compatibility
- up to 12 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: JBLFLIP4BLK
Expires 12/10/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
That's a low by $140 and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
Save on speakers, soundbars, entertainment sets, and surround sets. Shop Now at Sonos
That's the best price we could find by $80 and a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Sonos
- A 1-year Sonos warranty applies.
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
- Model: PLAY1BLK
That's the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple Airplay 2
- Adjustable bass and treble controls
- Model: ONESLUS1BLK
Save 10% to 60% on portable speakers, headphones, and much more. Shop Now at JBL
Take 10% to 70% off a wide range of audio gear, including headphones & headsets, surround systems, speakers, and more. Shop Now at JBL
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 5-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips
- Model: 115TWS
That's $230 off and the best price we've seen for this system in over a year. Buy Now at JBL
- 8" bass reflex 60-watt powered subwoofer
- 4 voice-matched satellite speakers
- dedicated center speaker
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CINEMA610AM
They're a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BT
That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this portable speaker. Buy Now at JBL
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
- Built-in Bluetooth
- 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
- 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
- 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
It's $400 off and at least $200 less than the best price we could find anywhere else.
Note: It's expected to ship on December 26. Buy Now at JBL
- 300-watt RMS (500-watt peak) amplifier
- 10" PolyPlas low frequency transducer
- Sealed enclosure
- Model: SUB 550PBK
