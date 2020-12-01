New
JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Black Friday Sale
40% off at $60 $100
free shipping

JBL offers its JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $60, which is 40% off of its list price of $100, as part of its Black Friday Sale. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • available in several colors
  • IPX7 waterproof-rated
  • 70Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • echo-cancelling speakerphone
  • Siri and Google Now compatibility
  • up to 12 hours of playback per full charge
  • Model: JBLFLIP4BLK
Details
  • Expires 12/10/2020
