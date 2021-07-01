JBL Bluetooth On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $70
New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Certified Refurbished JBL Bluetooth On-Ear Wireless Headphones
$70 $200
free shipping

That's $17 less than a new pair we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 40mm Drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
  • Model: JBLE65BTNCBLK-Z
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Refurbished Mac Popularity: 2/5 Under $100
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 64% -- $70 Buy Now