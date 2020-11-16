New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$450 $550
free shipping
You'd pay at least $35 more at other major stores, and we saw the original non-Avengers Collector's Edition last month for $10 more. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- 10 cores/20 threads
- up to 5.2GHz
- compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Model: BX8070110850KA
Details
