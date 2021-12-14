That's $55 less than our mention of a factory sealed unit from February, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $75 less than you'd pay for a new one at Best Buy today. Buy Now at eBay
- It's in like new condition, but may have been taken out of the packaging and tested, and/or packaging may have minor damage.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
2021-12-14
Popularity: 0/5
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes dehydrating and broiling tray
- one-touch cooking
- 1500-watts
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 customizable cooking programs
- Model: 112-0123-01
It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more
- stainless steel
- 11 customizable programs
- inner cooking pot with tri-ply bottom
- Model: 112-0120-01
That's a savings of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- pressure cooker and air fryer lids
- multi-level air fryer basket
- dehydrating and broiling tray
- 11 cooking programs
- 10+ built-in safety features
- Model: 140-0021-01
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
That's $69 less than you'd pay from Waterdrop direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
Save on hand mixers from $40, blenders from $75, and stand mixers from $300. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 ($100 low)
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- LCD control panel
- nonstick kneading blade & baking pan
- settings for cookie/pasta dough & fresh fruit jams; quick-bake cycle
- Model: BB-HAC10
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's a savings of $75 off list and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 27-December 8.
- Get an extra $5 in Kohl's Cash via pickup.
- 15 one-touch programs
- stainless steel inner cooking pot
- Model: 113-0045-01
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
