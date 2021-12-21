That's $21 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 5 dry cooking functions
- 11 smart programs
- Model: DUOCRISPAF6
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes dehydrating and broiling tray
- one-touch cooking
- 1500-watts
It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more
- stainless steel
- 11 customizable programs
- inner cooking pot with tri-ply bottom
- Model: 112-0120-01
That's a savings of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- pressure cooker and air fryer lids
- multi-level air fryer basket
- dehydrating and broiling tray
- 11 cooking programs
- 10+ built-in safety features
- Model: 140-0021-01
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's a savings of $75 off list and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 27-December 8.
- Get an extra $5 in Kohl's Cash via pickup.
- 15 one-touch programs
- stainless steel inner cooking pot
- Model: 113-0045-01
That is the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- measures 11.81" x 7.08" x 10.04"
- holds nine cans
- locking latch
- compact see-through window
- Model: EFMIS175
That's $51 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one and very low for an 8-quart air fryer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 1,700W power
- non-stick
- auto shutoff
- Model: YJ-701A
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
It's $22 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- non-stick coating
- locking handle for vertical storage
- measures 11.18" L x 9.37" W x 3.62" H
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
