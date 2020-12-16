New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Insignia 1080p Front & Rear-Facing Camera Dash Cam
$60 $100
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • 1080p recording at 30fps
  • 148° viewing angle
  • built-in G-sensor
  • 320x240p display
  • loop recording
  • supports microSD cards up to 128GB
  • Model: NS-DCDCHH2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Automotive eBay Insignia
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $60 Buy Now