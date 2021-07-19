ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Pet Vacuum Cleaner for $79

New
$79
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- scheduled cleaning
- auto charging
- Model: V4C-T0-TH3-FUTUR3
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Thamtu G11 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$100 $200
free shipping
Clip the on page coupon and apply coupon code "G11DEAL2" for a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Thamtu via Amazon.
Features
- intelligent voice alerts
- 3 cleaning modes
- suction of 2500 Pa
- 150-min ultra-long runtime
- Auto-Boost technology
- Model: G11
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Tesvor A1 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum and Mop
$102 $170
free shipping
Clip the on-page $20 off coupon and apply code "2843IG9R". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tesvor US via Amazon.
Features
- 2-speed variable frequency cleaning
- 1,000kPa max suction
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- auto-recharge
eBay · 2 wks ago
Certified Refurb Eufy RoboVac 25C WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum
$100 $250
free shipping
That's $50 below what you'll pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Isingo Dirt Disposal Bag 3-Pack for iRobot Clean Base
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "DirtBags" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sanchokot Shop via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with select iRobot Roomba vacuums (check product page for specific models)
- each replacement bag holds 30 boxes of dirt
