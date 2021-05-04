Huffy 27.5" Carom Men's 14-Speed Aluminum Gravel Bike for $299
Walmart
Huffy 27.5" Carom Men's 14-Speed Aluminum Gravel Bike
$299 $370
free shipping

It's $71 under list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • padded saddle
  • dual disc brakes
  • slight-rise handlebar
  • ATB resin bike pedals
  • Shimano rear derailleur
  • Model: 66929
Details
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 19% -- $299 Buy Now