New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Huawei Home Phone Connect Router for Verizon
$38
free shipping

Enjoy this low-cost alternative to traditional home phone service. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This item is locked to the Verizon network.
  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
Features
  • voice mail
  • call forwarding
  • call waiting
  • 3-way calling
  • caller ID
  • Model: F256VW
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Routers eBay Huawei Technologies
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $38 Buy Now