- This item is locked to the Verizon network.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- voice mail
- call forwarding
- call waiting
- 3-way calling
- caller ID
- Model: F256VW
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 port
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- remote access via the Netgear Genie app
- Model: R6700-100NAS
- 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 60GHz frequencies
- 7200Mbps data transfer
- Model: R9000-100NAS
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- dual-band 2.4 GHz / 5.0 GHz frequencies
- up to 680Mbps transfer rates
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
