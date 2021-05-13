Honeywell Lyric WiFi Water and Freeze Detector for $68 for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 59 mins ago
Honeywell Lyric WiFi Water and Freeze Detector
$68 for Ace Rewards members $80
free delivery

Sign-in and apply code "MAY13" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This deal is for Ace Rewards members. It's free to join.
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • notification alert sent to app if you are not home
  • 100dBA audible alarm if you are home
  • no separate hub required
  • senses temperature changes that could cause damage
  • cold alert
  • Model: RCHW3610WF1001N
  • Code "MAY13"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 59 min ago
