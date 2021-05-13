Honeywell Lyric WiFi Water and Freeze Detector for $68 for Ace Rewards members

Sign-in and apply code "MAY13" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This deal is for Ace Rewards members. It's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- notification alert sent to app if you are not home
- 100dBA audible alarm if you are home
- no separate hub required
- senses temperature changes that could cause damage
- cold alert
- Model: RCHW3610WF1001N
Clip the on-page coupon for 40% off (a savings of $20). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bahentrade US via Amazon.
- 1080p video
- 120° angle
- night vision
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
- 2.4GHz wireless
- app controlled
- memory card (not included) or cloud storage
- emergency backup power
- measures 2.4" x 2.4" x 0.8"
- Model: LIC-TE04
Clip the 5% off coupon and use code "ZG7FGL7P" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "HM5OL5FY" to get $4 under our September mention and save $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PriSecu via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- microSD card slot
- motion detection
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Amico USA via Amazon
- In White or Black
- 3-head adjustable
- Model: FSL503TB
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- removable grille
- mountable
- 3 speeds
- 90° tilt
- Model: HT-900
That's a low by $9 and back at the price we saw around Black Friday. Buy Now at Amazon
- replaceable visor
- anti-fog/anti-scratch
- fits comfortably w/ most goggles & respirators
- Model: S8510
Most sellers charge over $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with baseboards and convectors
- Model: CT410B1017
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|15%
|--
|$68
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register