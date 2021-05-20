Certified Refurb Honeywell Home Programmable Thermostat for $35

That's $12 under our last mention and $10 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- flexible programming
- temporary & permanent hold settings
- change reminders for air filters & low batteries
- Model: RTH6360D
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-adhesive
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for 1,850-sq. ft. attic
- galvanized steel construction
- includes 10 Amp adjustable thermostat
- requires minimum 600-sq. in net free air intake vent area
- Model: CX1500
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on coolers, tents, tables, chairs, torches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Tahoe Gear Olympia 10-Person 3-Season Camping Tent for $199.99 ($160 off)
That's a low by $9 and back at the price we saw around Black Friday. Buy Now at Amazon
- replaceable visor
- anti-fog/anti-scratch
- fits comfortably w/ most goggles & respirators
- Model: S8510
Most sellers charge over $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with baseboards and convectors
- Model: CT410B1017
It's $300 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 57-watt consumption
- dimmable from 10% to 100%
- 50,000-hour LED life
- 4800 lumens
- Model: KW145D846120
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $3.95, or get free shipping with $25.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|53%
|--
|$35
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register