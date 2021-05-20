Certified Refurb Honeywell Home Programmable Thermostat for $35
Certified Refurb Honeywell Home Programmable Thermostat
$35 $75
free shipping

That's $12 under our last mention and $10 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • flexible programming
  • temporary & permanent hold settings
  • change reminders for air filters & low batteries
  • Model: RTH6360D
eBay 53% -- $35 Buy Now