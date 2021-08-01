Honey Can Do Foldable Mesh 5-Tier Drying Rack for $17
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Honey Can Do Foldable Mesh 5-Tier Drying Rack
$17 $60
pickup

It's $23 under what you would pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
Features
  • measures 26" x 26" x 36"
  • holds up to 30-lbs.
  • Model: 6492655
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
