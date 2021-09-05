HoMedics Deep Sleep Revitalize Sleep Sound Alarm Clock for $59
HoMedics Deep Sleep Revitalize Sleep Sound Alarm Clock
$59 $100
free shipping

With free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS," it's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Meh

  • It uses one 3V battery (included).
  • LCD display
  • dual high-performance speakers
  • 4 meditation sounds
  • auto-off timer
  • 8 built-in relaxation and nature sounds
  • 6-foot cord
  • remote control
  • Model: HDS-300
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
