Walmart · 49 mins ago
HP Pavilion GTX 1650 Coffee Lake i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$449 $589
free shipping

Save $140 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-dk0096wm
