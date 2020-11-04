Save $140 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dk0096wm
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th Generation Intel i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13m-bd0023dx
That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Select "12 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM" under memory customization for an additional 4GB RAM at no additional charge.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL84AV_1
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
It's $20 under our mention from September, $150 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy"; then select "256GB Intel SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory" under Storage customization to get this price.
- Available at this price in Natural Silver. (Other colors are also available for an additional $10 fee.)
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7DF84AV_1
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on laptops, peripherals, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Razer
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- in Black Stainless
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
That's $71 less than you'd pay at Kohl's. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
Save $71 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- detachable Air Fryer lid
- 11 smart programs
- 10+ safety features
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Get this price via coupon code "JUMPMON15". It's a low by $23 and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- HDMI and DVI-D inputs
- Model: 3UA73AA#ABA
That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 3GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 7 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 15VFHPDT0318
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- ColorLok technology
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- made in the USA
- 20-lb. thickness
- acid-free
- Model: 172160R
