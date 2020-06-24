New
Newegg
HP Omen 15-dh1050nr 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop + Galactic Gaming Bundle
$1,300 $1,350
free shipping

That's a savings of at least $90 for these bundled together. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • The gaming bundle includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Three Kingdoms + Eight Princes in-game content, The Cycle in-game content, and Origin Access 1-month subscription.
Features
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 6GB GPU
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 2W981UA#ABA
