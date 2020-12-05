That's a savings of $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-ec1073dx
Published 54 min ago
That's $140 under our May mention, $220 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
It's $20 under our mention from yesterday, $140 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZE47AV_1
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane Memory for free. (Click on "Customize & Buy" and scroll down to "Storage".)
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 (900p) LCD display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 17t-by400
That's $350 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 15-dq1071cl
The Staples Cyber Monday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen Shop Now at Staples
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale is already underway, with discounts on TVs, computers, video games, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $60 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
Save up to 65% on a selection of laptops, desktops, and accessories. Plus, use the codes below to get additional savings on select items. Shop Now at HP
- 5% off select PCs priced $599+ with code "5STACKBFCM21".
- 10% off select PCs priced $999+ with code "10STACKBFCM21".
- Get special pricing all week with daily doorbuster deals.
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion X360 14T 10th Gen i3 14" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD for $399.99 ($180 off).
That's $120 under our July mention, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
The extra coupon discounts make this one of the best sales of the year. Shop Now at HP
- Most of the best deals are marked as Doorbusters.
- Bag 5% off $599 or more via coupon code "5STACKBFCM21".
- Get 10% off $999 or more via coupon code "10STACKBFCM21".
- Alternatively, nab 5% off select HP monitors & accessories $50+ via coupon code "BFCMDA5".
- Lastly, get 10% off off select HP monitors & accessories $200+ via coupon code "BFCMDA10".
That's $25 under our June mention, a current low by $49, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA
- two 2-watt speakers
