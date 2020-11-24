New
eBay · 47 mins ago
HP Pavilion 10th-Gen i7 27" Touch AIO Desktop PC
$1,000 in cart $1,300
free shipping

It's $300 under list and the best price we could find.

  • Sold by BestBuy via eBay.
  • 10th gen. Intel Core i7-10700T 2.0GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 27" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 27-d0014
