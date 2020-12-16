That's $155 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1A493UAABA
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $70 under our mention from last month, $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save $220 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Jet Black pictured).
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
You'd pay $70 more at Best Buy. Buy Now at HP
- In Silver.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 9ZF94AV_1
That's a $120 savings off list price.
Update: It's now $349.99. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Black or White.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8YK85AV_1
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
Shop 36 models, with prices starting from $999.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Razer via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere.
Update: It's now $283.70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by shopozzy via eBay
- You can buy two 100-packs at $42.65/100-pack or three at $41.75/100-pack
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- ColorLok technology
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- made in the USA
- 20-lb. thickness
- acid-free
- Model: 172160R
That's a low by $45 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Get this price via coupon code "BFCMDA10".
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA & 2 HDMI ports
- Model: T3M88AA#ABA
That's $170 off and at least $70 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel 10th-generation Comet Lake Core i5-10400 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB HD
- 802.11ac wireless
- HDMI & USB-C ports
- Model: 9EE16AA#ABA
That's $80 off and the best price we've seen in nearly a year. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7AX33AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|$375 (exp 2 hrs ago)
|$375
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register