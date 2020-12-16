New
eBay · 23 mins ago
HP Intel Pentium 15.6" Laptop
$375 $530
free shipping

That's $155 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by endeardistributors via eBay
Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: 1A493UAABA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
15.6 inch SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 29% $375 (exp 2 hrs ago) $375 Buy Now