HP Envy x360 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$800 $1,000
free shipping

That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD w/ 32GB Intel Optane memory
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15M-ED0023DX
