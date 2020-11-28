New
eBay · 46 mins ago
HP Envy x360 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$800 in cart $1,000
free shipping

It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD w/ 32GB Intel Optane memory
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15M-ED0023DX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 20% -- $800 Buy Now
Google Shopping   $800 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price