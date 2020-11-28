It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD w/ 32GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15M-ED0023DX
That's $100 under yesterday's mention, $300 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- You can upgrade to a backlit keyboard for no additional charge.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) BrightView LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YV59AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $290 off, and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Be sure to add 32GB Intel Optane memory for free in customization.
- Available in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured).
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 16GB RAM + 32GB Intel Optane memory, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6WU81AV_1
Apply coupon code "THINKBF1" to save $919 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB Ram; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
Apply coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY50" to save 50% off a range of systems. Prices start from $180 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Stock is low on many of these.
- Computers are covered by a 100-day warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
You'd pay $100 for just a single pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In several colors (Cloud White/Grey Five pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available via curbside pickup only.
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
- Model: DeskJet 2725
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
It's $350 under list price and the best deal we could find.
Update: Shipping is $9.98. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 15-dq1071cl
It's $100 under our August mention, $200 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
