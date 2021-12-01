That's $229 under the best price we could find for the monitor without the stand elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1 DisplayPort and 5 USB 3.1 ports
- adjustable height, swivel, tilt, and pivot
- Model: 5VT82A8#ABA
- Pictured is the HP 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Dual Monitor Bundle for $540.99 (low by $139 for two elsewhere).
That's $80 less than buying it directly from HP. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1 HDMI, 1 VGA
- adjustable tilt
- Model: 9SV92AA#ABA
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
That's a $70 low. Buy Now at HP
- one VGA port and two HDMI ports
- 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- Model: 2H5M7AA#ABA
- Pictured is the Mobile Pixels Duex Lite 12.5" LCD Monitor for $207 ($9 low)
- Pictured is the Samsung T700 27" 1440p Monitor for $229.99 ($100 off).
That's $30 less than you'd pay from Samsung direct or Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.98 shipping charge.
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $210 off list and $10 under our Thanksgiving mention. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Target
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
That's a savings of $180 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 568B7UA#ABA
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
