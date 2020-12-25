New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 33 mins ago
HP 24" 1080p P24h G4 Monitor
$79 $144
free shipping

That's $1 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's a current low by $55. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA
  • two 2-watt speakers
  • Model: P24H
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Office Depot and OfficeMax HP
24" Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 45% -- $79 Buy Now