That's $1 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's a current low by $55. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA
- two 2-watt speakers
- Model: P24H
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a low by $10, although most sellers charge $230 or more. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
- UPC: 192018028203
Get this price via coupon code "BFCMDA10". It's the best we could find by $34. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- HDMI, DisplayPort
- 3000:1 static contrast ratio
- Model: 7MW42AA#ABA
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
Shop and save on a selection of office chairs in various styles from managers chairs to executive chairs. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Calusa Mesh Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $99.99 ($120 off and a low by $30).
Save on laptops, printers, flash drives, task chairs, planners, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Order by 12/23 5pm local time to get your order delivered by 12/24.
- In store pickup is also available for many items, depending on local stock.
That's $200 off list and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen since March. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
It's $13 under list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on an HP wireless mouse. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Gold.
- Compatible across all notebooks and desktops platform with Windows Vista/7/8/10 and USB port available.
- Model: X7Q43AA#ABL
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
