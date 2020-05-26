Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
eBay · 57 mins ago
Refurb HP 14 Core i3 Ice Lake 1.2GHz 14" Laptop
$263 $329
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICK2SAVE" to save. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • built-in webcam and microphone
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 14-dq1038wm
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICK2SAVE"
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Core i3 SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Walmart · 1 mo ago
HP 14 Intel 10th-Gen Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz w/ 128GB SSD M.2 Laptop
$299 $469
free shipping

Save $170 on this laptop. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Pale Gold.
Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 14-dq1038wm
↑ less
Buy Now