HP 11.6" 8-Core MediaTek Chromebook for $159

- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz 8-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Model: 11a-na0010nr
Get this price via coupon code "HP21MD5" and save $160 off list. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's an $85 drop from last week and $230 off list. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD touch display
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
That's $10 under last week's mention, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 11th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop for $619.60 after code "THINKJUNE" ($444 off list).
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Coupon code "48FLASH7270" takes a hair less than half off 31 builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance.
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's within $1 of the best price we've seen and a low now by $5, although most retailers charge around $25 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Available at this price Black/High Risk Red.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to get this deal. That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also worth noting that this NVIDIA GPU is essentially impossible to find in stock on its own currently, so it's a major plus having it included in this setup.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCle NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1022
- UPC: 195697202179
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
