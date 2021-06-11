HP 11.6" 8-Core MediaTek Chromebook for $159
New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
HP 11.6" 8-Core MediaTek Chromebook
$159 $229
free shipping

Most other stores such as Micro Center charge $61 more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz 8-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD anti-glare display
  • 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
  • Model: 11a-na0010nr
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
11.6 inch Top Tech Popularity: 3/5 Under $200
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 30% -- $159 Buy Now