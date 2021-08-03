HP Chromebook Celeron Bay Trail 14" Laptop for $90

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CDR Global via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz Bay Trail dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14 G4
That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago, which didn't include the mouse, $150 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- The HP 220 Wireless Mouse is added automatically in cart (an additional $17 savings).
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this deal. That's $60 under last week's mention, $230 off list, and the lowest price we've seen this year. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- You can also use the "Customize & Buy" link to upgrade to a backlit keyboard for free.
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
It's $30 under our May mention, $180 under list ,and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2C5X7UA#ABA
It's a savings of $60 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Looking for the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series cards? Click "Customize & Buy" for the option to upgrade to the RTX 3050 4GB GPU for $90 more.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1140 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 16.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Model: 2S2P1AV_1
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay over $300 at HP direct. (Some even charge more for a refurb.) Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
Apply coupon code "5GAMER2021" to get $165 off, $65 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best we've seen. (It costs $850 for the GPU alone elsewhere.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 2TB 7,200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33P24AA#ABA
Save on 22 configurations of desktops and PC bundles. Select models feature high end RTX cards. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Envy TE01 11th-Gen. i7 Desktop PC w/ RTX 3060 12GB GPU for $1299.99 ($100 off).
Apply coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid-December.
- Save some money by choosing a different operating system (Windows 10 Home is $84 less, and FreeDOS is $213 less) and opting out of the included keyboard and/or mouse (up to $15 less).
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
