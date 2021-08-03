HP Chromebook Celeron Bay Trail 14" Laptop for $90
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Chromebook Celeron Bay Trail 14" Laptop
$90 $120
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10.

  • Sold by CDR Global via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz Bay Trail dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366 x 768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 14 G4
