Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$250 $450
free shipping

That's the best outright price we've seen, and the best price we could find now by $128. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty is provided.
Features
  • 6" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core) processor
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 9.0 Pie
  • Model: GA00652-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Google
Verizon Wireless Android Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
expired
Best Buy · 2 mos ago
Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$8/month ($200 total) $450
free shipping

That's $50 under the best price we've ever seen for a new model, and a low now by $161. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • activate with Verizon to bag this deal
Features
  • in Just Black
  • Google Assistant
  • Android 9.0 Pie OS
  • 5.6" full HD+ 2220 x 1080 OLED touch screen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 2.0GHz 8-core processor
  • 12.2MP rear-facing camera
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • Model: GA00652-US
↑ less
Buy Now