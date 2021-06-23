Germ Guardian Certified Refurbished GermGuardian 4-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $51
Germ Guardian Certified Refurbished GermGuardian 4-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
$51 $150
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $34 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Guardian Technologies via eBay.
  • Activated Charcoal and True HEPA filtration
  • Filter life of 6 to 9 months
  • Model: RAC4825
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
