eBay · 1 hr ago
Generac XT8000E 8,000W Electric Start Portable Generator
$899 $1,429
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find is $300. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Generac via eBay.
  • 8,000 running watts and 10,000 peak watts
  • electric start
  • low-oil shutoff
  • idle control
  • Model: G0064331
