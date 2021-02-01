Target charges $20 more. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- In Orange.
- swim-friendly band
- chore management and reward tools on the parent-controlled app
- minute goals that unlock adventure, games and icons featuring Rey, Kylo Ren and other Star Wars characters
- estimates steps, sleep, and 60 minutes of daily recommended activity
- reminder alerts and task timer
- customizable color screen
- more than a year of battery life; no recharging needed and user replaceable
- Model: 010-01909-3A
- UPC: 753759238452
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's a low today by $18 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Light Gold Case with Light Brown Leather Band.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- hidden touchscreen display and real watch hands
- fitness monitoring with wrist heart rate monitor
- music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders, and more
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring with Elevate wrist heart rate technology
- wellness monitoring tools including stress tracking and relaxation timer
- displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes, and VO2 max
- 20mm quick release accessory band
- Model: 010-01850-15
- UPC: 753759184698
That's the lowest price we could find by $118. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black only at this price.
- 1.4" display
- sleep monitor
- music storage
- heart rate monitor
- solar power option
- global navigation satellite system
- built-in sensors for 3-axis compass
- gyroscope and barometric altimeter
- rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 21 days of battery life
- Model: 010-02157-00
You'd pay $77 more at most other stores. Buy Now at Nike
- In Anthracite/Black.
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Water resistance rating of 50 meters
- Camera remote
- Walkie-Talkie
- Reminders
- Calendar
- Weather updates
Save on brands including Garmin and Fitbit. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll also bag $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from January 19 to 30).
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $70 when you count the $10 Kohl's Cash it earns (price low by $9).
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Carbon or Lunar White.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable January 19 through 30.
- heart monitor
- SpO2 sensor
- 6-months free Fitbit Premium
- built-in GPS
- sleep tracker
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the scratch & dent Samsung 43" Class Q60T 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $466 (low by $62).
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Shop and save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Sony WH-RF400 Wireless TV Headphones with Transmitter (scratch & dent model) for $83.79 ($14 under a new model).
Save on a selection to upgrade your car audio. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is JBL BassPro Hub 11" Car Subwoofer for $367.95 (low by $92).
It's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPSCity via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- heart rate monitor
- sports apps
- alerts for incoming calls, texts, emails, and social media
- Model: 010-01605-01
That's $92 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Garmin Warranty applies.
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- 5" screen
- built-in dash cam
- advanced driver alerts such as Forward Collision Warning
- voice-activated navigation
- easy-to-understand driving directions use recognizable landmarks, buildings and traffic lights in addition to spoken street names
- Model: 010-01682-02
That's the best price we could find by at least $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- driver alerts for dangerous curves, speed changes, speed cameras, railroad crossings, animal crossings, and more
- TripAdvisor ratings for travel points of interest
- Model: 010-01678-06
You'd pay $99 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gpscity via eBay.
- A 1-year gpscity warranty applies.
- Handheld gps
- 2.6" LED backlit display
- 1.7GB Built-in memorY
- 200 Routes
- 20 hour battery life
- Model: 34567577
More Offers
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Embrace your destiny with the Star Wars kids fitness tracker with interactive app experience
- Swim-friendly band features a customizable color screen and more than a year of battery life; no recharging needed and user replaceable
- Parents can access chore management and reward tools on the parent-controlled app
- Motivates kids to achieve minute goals that unlock adventure, games and icons featuring Rey, Kylo Ren and other Star Wars characters
- Estimates steps, sleep and 60 minutes of daily recommended activity
- Reminder alerts and task timer keep kids on top of chores such as homework, practice time and brushing teeth
- Model: 010-01909-3A
- UPC: 753759238452
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|57%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
|Crutchfield
|57%
|--
|$30
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$70 (exp 1 day ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register