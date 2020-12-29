New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch
$180 $350
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $117 and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Most retailers charge $350 or more for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Slate/Black.
  • Sold by GPS City via eBay.
  • A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
Features
  • AMOLED display
  • up to 5-day battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 6 hours in GPS mode
  • all-day health monitoring
  • over 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps
  • compatible with iOS or Android
  • Model: 010-02173-11
  • UPC: 753759227845
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Garmin Venu, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music, Body Energy
$297 $350
free shipping

It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Beautiful, bright amoled display and up to five-day battery life in smartwatch mode; Up to six hours in GPS and music mode
  • The broadest range of all-day health monitoring features keeps track of your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate and more
  • Easily download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon music or Deezer (may require a premium subscription With a third-party music provider), and connect with headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening
  • Record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, pool swimming and more
  • Get easy-to-follow, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on your watch screen. Smartphone compatibility-iPhone, Android
  • Model: 010-02173-11
  • UPC: 753759227845

Verified: 12/29/2020 · Save $52.99 off list · Free Shipping

Walmart · 16 hrs ago
Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch
$350

Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Beautiful, bright amoled display and up to five-day battery life in smartwatch mode; Up to six hours in GPS and music mode
  • The broadest range of all-day health monitoring features keeps track of your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate and more
  • Easily download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon music or Deezer (may require a premium subscription With a third-party music provider), and connect with headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening
  • Record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, pool swimming and more
  • Get easy-to-follow, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on your watch screen. Smartphone compatibility-iPhone, Android
  • Model: 010-02173-11
  • UPC: 753759227845
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $180 Buy Now
Amazon 15% $250 (exp 2 wks ago) $297 Check Price
Walmart   $350 (exp 21 hrs ago) $350 Check Price