Garmin Forerunner 235 - Frost Blue - Renewed for $110

That's $39 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
- Sold by hrmusa via eBay
- built-in accelerometer
- view your activities, track progress toward goals and share data
- customizable display shows time, date, alarm and more
- control music and your VIRB action camera
- GPS and GLONASS satellite compatible
- counts steps and calories
- Model: 010-N3717-48
- UPC: 753759160562
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $50 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Best Buy
- up to 7-day battery life
- GPS
- incident detection (real-time location sent to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone)
- tracks pace, distance, intervals, and more
- Model: 010-02156-05
That's $130 less than you'd expect to pay for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Posted by Jack
- Why does he love it? "This is one of the best smartwatches on the market. The GPS is super accurate (a problem with many other smartwatches), there are a whole load of metrics tracked, and there's space for all the music you could want."
- sold by gpscity via eBay
- no warranty information is available
- 1.3” 260x260p display
- PacePro technology
- Garmin pay
- smart notifications
- Pulse Ox sensor
- Model: 010-02158-01
Over 5 options are discounted... there's 6. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Earn $5 in Kohl's Cash with every $25 you spend.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Pictured is the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $149.99 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30)
Apply coupon code "YJLOS" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- pedometer
- sleep tracker
- 50mm watch case
- heart rate sensor
- IP68 water-resistance up to 5 meters
Save on a selection of laptops, iPads, iPhones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" M1 Laptop w/ 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,044 after in-cart discount ($256 off).
Apply code "AK56" to save $28 and drop the price $8 below our mention in July. Buy Now at Aukey
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's $305 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unlocked unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 6.7" Infinity-O display
- 12MP rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- Kryo 585 octa-core CPU
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-N981U
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Available in Black.
- vibration alerts
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- Model: 100168900
More Offers
- Product works and looks like new. Comes with a Garmin 1 year limited warranty.
- This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned.
- There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arms length.
- WRIST BASED HEART RATE - Forerunner 235 utilizes Garmins very own wrist based heart rate sensor that tracks 24/7 - Activity Tracking Accuracy
- LARGER SCREEN - A 44% larger screen than the 225 but the same physical size,Display size 1.23" (31.1 mm) diameter,Display resolution 215 x 180 pixels
- BATTERY LIFE - 12 weeks in watch mode and 12 hours in training mode and water rating is 5 ATM. Display type: sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP)
- AUDIO PROMPTS - Receive audio prompts from your connected smartphone that include laps and lap times
- SMART NOTIFICATIONS - See incoming email, text messages, call alerts, calendar reminders and more from your compatible smartphone - When paired with a compatible smartphone
- Model: 010-N3717-48
- UPC: 753759160562
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|45%
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$136 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$125
|Check Price
Sign In or Register