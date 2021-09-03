Garmin Forerunner 235 - Frost Blue - Renewed for $110
eBay · 52 mins ago
Certified Refurb Garmin Forerunner 235 Smartwatch
$110 $200
free shipping

That's $39 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
  • Sold by hrmusa via eBay
  • built-in accelerometer
  • view your activities, track progress toward goals and share data
  • customizable display shows time, date, alarm and more
  • control music and your VIRB action camera
  • GPS and GLONASS satellite compatible
  • counts steps and calories
  • Model: 010-N3717-48
  • UPC: 753759160562
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
Garmin Forerunner 235 - Frost Blue - Renewed for $125
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Garmin Forerunner 235 - Frost Blue - Renewed
$125

  • Product works and looks like new. Comes with a Garmin 1 year limited warranty.
  • This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned.
  • There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arms length.
  • WRIST BASED HEART RATE - Forerunner 235 utilizes Garmins very own wrist based heart rate sensor that tracks 24/7 - Activity Tracking Accuracy
  • LARGER SCREEN - A 44% larger screen than the 225 but the same physical size,Display size 1.23" (31.1 mm) diameter,Display resolution 215 x 180 pixels
  • BATTERY LIFE - 12 weeks in watch mode and 12 hours in training mode and water rating is 5 ATM. Display type: sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP)
  • AUDIO PROMPTS - Receive audio prompts from your connected smartphone that include laps and lap times
  • SMART NOTIFICATIONS - See incoming email, text messages, call alerts, calendar reminders and more from your compatible smartphone - When paired with a compatible smartphone
  • Model: 010-N3717-48
  • UPC: 753759160562
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $110 Buy Now
Amazon   $136 (exp 2 mos ago) $125 Check Price