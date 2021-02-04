It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Adorama
- mahogany back and sides
- Fishman preamp w/ tuner
- Model: FA-235E
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Woodwind & Brasswind via eBay.
- All the tools you need to set up and adjust your Fender guitar or bass, including 4-in-1 screwdriver, hex wrenches, ruler, diagonal cutter, capo, feeler gauges, and guitar string winder
Save on clearance, overstock, and member deals, including guitars, headphones, keyboards, recording gear, and more. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Some deals require a Musician's Friend Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Pictured is the Recording King RPS-7-E Dirty 30's Single 0 Parlor Acoustic-Electric Guitar for $149.99 ($80 off).
Save on guitars, basses, electronic drums, amps, effects, recording gear, DJ equipment, live sound, keys, MIDI, and accessories. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Pictured is the Rogue RA-090 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar for $89.99.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's $71 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Blue Burst.
- Basswood double-cutaway body
- Rosewood fretboard
- Maple neck
- gig bag included
- Model: 610164
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Adorama
- auto-tuning
- transmits even through walls
- connect to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- Model: 502011
That's $5 below our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Adorama
- Add it to cart to see this price.
- 33 1/3 and 45 rpm
- Phono EQ Built-in
- Moving Magnet Cartridge
- Model: PL-990
Save $638 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 2x S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker
- 2x Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Adorama
|18%
|$169 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$270
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register