New
Adorama · 50 mins ago
Fender Concert Acoustic Electric Guitar
$270 $300
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • mahogany back and sides
  • Fishman preamp w/ tuner
  • Model: FA-235E
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Adorama Fender
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 18% $169 (exp 1 yr ago) $270 Buy Now