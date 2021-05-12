EGO Power+ 56V Cordless 21" Self-Propelled Electric Mower Kit for $499
Lowe's · 15 mins ago
EGO Power+ 56V Cordless 21" Self-Propelled Electric Mower Kit
$499 $549
pickup

Save $50 and get the best shipped price we found by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Opt for pickup to save $15 on delivery.
  • self-propelled
  • 6 deck height settings
  • LED lights
  • foldable
  • 60+ minute run time on a single charge
  • includes battery and charger
  • Model: LM2102SP
  • Expires 6/3/2021
    Published 15 min ago
Memorial Day
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 9% -- $499 Buy Now
Home Depot   $469 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price