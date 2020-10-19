Apply coupon code "PASTE20" for the best price we could find by $159. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- intelligently-controlled LEDs that adjust brightness and color temperature
- multi-positional light head
- connects to Dyson Link app for control
- lighting modes for study, precision, relaxing, and wake-up
- WiFi and Bluetooth connection
- Model: 292215-01
Beat the fewer daylight hours with rarely discounted Herman Miller lighting solutions, all coupled with free shipping. Shop Now at Herman Miller
- Prices are as marked.
With coupon code "92676920", that's $23 under the lowest price we could find for similar lights elsewhere. (It's also $3 less than our June mention of a similar 5-pack.) Buy Now at UntilGone
- touch sensor
- expandable
- remote control
That's a savings of 14%. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 16 color zones
- Model: KL430
Apply coupon code "9STX9GS2" for a 50% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Takase Ayano via Amazon.
- dimmable
- standard E26 base
- fits 5" or 6" cans
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to take an extra 20% off already-discounted Dyson items, including vacuums, fans, hair dryers, and more. Best of all, the coupon doesn't require a minimum order amount. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $100.
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Use code "PLUSVALUE" to get the extra discount. Save on over 8,000 items from new brands on eBay, including vacuums, security equipment, bicycles, watches, automotive, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 max discount. Can be used up to 2 times per user.
That's $340 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson viva eBay
- multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- 35-foot cord length
- Model: 232886-02
Save $80 over the only other seller we found. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- carpet height adjustment
- direct drive cleaner head
- mini motorized tool
- adjustable suction
- 5 attachments
- edge cleaner
- HEPA filter
- Model: 257253-01
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay
- compatible with hardwood floors
- 30 minute max run time
- transforms to hand-held
- includes docking station
- Model: 274878-01
That's a low by $70 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|18%
|--
|$690
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register