Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save. That's a $19 drop since our August mention and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- connected purifier and fan
- sealed filtration system with HEPA
- live air quality reporting on LCD screen
- 360° filtration system
- night-time mode
- 0 to 350° oscillation
- Model: DP04
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storm Guard System, which allows you to shut the window behind the fan during bad weather
- 2,001 to 4,500 CFM airflow
- Model: 9166
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at REI
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- soft-touch foam blades
- includes screws for wall or shelf mount
That's a $23 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth enabled
- works with Lasko Connect app
- 3 speeds
- built-in carry handle
- timer option
- 42" tall
- ETL listed
- Model: T42905
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- AC/DC power
- pivoting head
- battery sold separately
- Model: CMCE001B
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $259 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|$300 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$251
|Buy Now
|Home Depot
|$259 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Dyson
|$400 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register