eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan
$176 $220
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PRONTO20" to save at least $74 when compared to another refurb. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 308247-02
Details
  • Code "PRONTO20"
  • Expires 12/14/2020
    Published 24 min ago
