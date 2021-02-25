New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
$7.99
free shipping
That's $8 off and a low price for a 50-foot Cat-6 Ethernet cable. Plus, thanks to free shipping, that's an additional savings of $6. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy · 2 wks ago
Best Buy Presidents' Day Appliance Deals
Discounts on refrigerators, ovens, washers, more
free shipping w/ $399
Save on package deals, single items, e-gift cards with eligible purchases, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Bag free shipping on major appliance orders over $399 (a $69.99 value).
- Pictured are the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer w/ 7.5 Cu. Ft. 10-Cycle Electric Dryer for $1,699.98 (low by $43).
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Apple News+ 6-Month Subscription
free
You'd normally pay $10 per month for this subscription, so you're saving a total of $60. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- This offer is for new subscriptions only.
- You must have a My Best Buy account to redeem (it's free to sign up).
- Digital download instructions will be emailed after checkout.
Features
- access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Emerald 2.1-Quart Digital Air Fryer
$19 $40
pickup
It's a buck under our September mention, $21 off list, and a great price for an air fryer. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.49 shipping charge.
Features
- adjustable temperature control
- 30-minute timer
- 1000W of power
- non-stick coating
- Model: SM-AIR-1800
Best Buy · 21 hrs ago
Klipsch Home Theater Surround Sound Speaker Set
$200 $400
free shipping
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- aluminum woofer cones
- includes 4 satellite speakers and 1 center channel speaker
- center speaker frequency response of 125Hz to 23kHz
- Model: HT50
