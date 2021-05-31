Duraflame 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace Stove Heater for $66
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Duraflame 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace Stove Heater
$66 $146
free shipping

It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 17.5" x 10.7" x 23"
  • 1500-watts
  • 5,200 BTU
  • heats areas up to 1,000 sq. ft.
  • five adjustable color, brightness, and speed settings
  • Model: DFI-470-04
Details
