Certified Refurb Dremel Tool-Less Oscillating Tool Kit
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to drop it to $62. That's $60 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • 30 accessories
  • variable speed from 10,000 to 21,000 OPM
  • Model: MM50-01
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/23/2021
