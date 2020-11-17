New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Certified Refurb Dremel Multi-Max Oscillating Tool Kit
$34 $38
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "PAY10LESSCR". It's the best we could find on a refurb by $4. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 10000 - 21000 OPM speed range
  • Quick-Lock feature
  • 7ft cord
  • Model: MM45-DR-RT
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAY10LESSCR"
  • Expires 11/22/2020
    Published 24 min ago
Refurbished
