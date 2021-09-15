Apply coupon code "PDT30" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Donner
- adjustable playback volume
- 1/4'' jack cable input
- Model: EC1211
Apply code "LABORDAY20" save $75 and get the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Donner
- Picked by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? I recently bought this keyboard for my granddaughter who is a beginner. I love this because it's a full-size keyboard which is what she learns on at school; so there is no confusion when she practices at home. It's very sturdy, has a natural sound, and the semi-weighted keys have a great feel.
- 128 polyphony and 8 premium tones
- 52" x 11.2" x 29.9" wooden stand
- semi-weighted keys
- 3 pedals
Use coupon code "DON50" for half off and a low by $24. Buy Now at Donner
- 41" full-size acoustic guitar
- includes gig bag, capo, strap, guitar strings, tuner, and picks
- Model: DAD-140C
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Most stores charge at least $800 for Player Series Strats. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- In Surf Pearl.
- The color is like an Olympic White Strat got a little seasick.
- made in Mexico
- alder body
- maple neck & 22-fret fingerboard w/ 9.5" radius
- 3 Player Series Stratocaster pickups
Apply code "MCM80" to save $16 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Donner
- monitoring function
- dual core technology
- 14,500mAh lithium battery
- headphone jack
- Model: MCm-3
Apply coupon code "KALA40" for a $22 drop from our July mention, and a low today by $73. Buy Now at Donner
- dual 10" subwoofers
- LCD display
- 2 microphones
- remote control
- Model: MK0160
Apply coupon code "DSL60" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Donner
- for indoor/outdoor use
- foam cover
- windproof ball
- Model: MCM-1
