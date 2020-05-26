Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 29 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3471 9th-Gen i3 Small Desktop PC
$349 $399
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SUMMER349" to drop the price to $364 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 9th gen Intel Core i3-9100 2.2GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • Model: smv3471w10ph206r3
  • Code "SUMMER349"
