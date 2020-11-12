New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 10th-Gen. Core i5 Desktop
$750 $1,330
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DTXPSAFF11" to save $580 off the list price and it's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHZ Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • AMD Radeon RX 5600 GDDR6 6GB graphics
  • Model: xd8940ms03saff
  • Code "DTXPSAFF11"
  • Expires 11/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
